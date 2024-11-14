Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back in action at home on Thursday night, as they'll be taking on another tough Western Conference opponent in Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
The Jazz are coming off a 120-112 loss on Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns during their first In-Season Tournament game of the season and will hope to secure their first home win and third total of the season before embarking on another four-game road trip this weekend.
For the Jazz, they'll have to work without their starting center Walker Kessler in this one, as the third-year big man has been ruled inactive for the second-straight game due to a hip injury. John Collins should be expected fill in his place, as he showed out during Tuesday's game by posting a team-best 29 points and ten rebounds.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's 11th regular season game of the year:
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Date/Time: Tuesday, November 14 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +9, ML +310 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Injury Report (click here)
