Utah Jazz Exec Gets Honest About Lauri Markkanen's Future
While the Utah Jazz have remained busy this offseason in shipping out multiple veterans in the form of Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson, one key name who still remains on the roster leading into the 2025-26 NBA season is star forward Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen, who's seen no shortage of trade rumors since bursting onto the scene for the Jazz as an All-Star since his first year, has still faced his share of chatter heading into offseason. With Utah continuing to dive into their youth movement, as proven through this summer's moves, questions have still been buzzing on what's to come for Markkanen, and whether he fits into the future of this franchise.
However, according to one Jazz front office member, the rationale hasn't changed revolving around a trade with Markkanen across this offseason, even with the myriad of changes to scale back this timeline.
Spotracr's Keith Smith caught up with one Jazz executive during the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League last week, where the exec made it clear that both Utah and Markkanen remain on the same page heading into what will be his fourth year with the team next season.
“We hope it will be a long one! (laughed) Seriously, we love Lauri," a Jazz front office member said. "He’s been great since getting here and nothing will change with that. He understands what we’re doing and how this team is building. He’s ready to get back here and to get back to work for next season."
During his last year with the Jazz, it wasn't perfect, as Markkanen was in and out of the lineup with only 47 games played, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field, 34.6% from three, and 87.6% from the line–– not quite as strong as the numbers he's previously seen since coming to Utah, but with his inavailability plauging his entire season paired with the broader implications of the Jazz's season, it's easy to see how those struggles may have trainspired.
Still, the confidence remains in the Jazz's star talent moving forward, with all signs pointing toward Utah keeping their franchise cornerstone onboard for the foreseeable future without any trade coming to form. Of course, teams around the league may remain interested in acquiring his services, but it's been clear just how highly the Utah brass has valued Markkanen in past offseasons, making the route to any move happening unlikely.
And for Markkanen, even with a 17-win season in the rear view mirror, he still seems motivated and ready to get rolling for what will be his ninth season in the NBA stationed right in Salt Lake City.
So, long story short, don't buy into any of the noise conntecting the Jazz and Markkanen to a trade unless something unprecedentet shifts in the coming months–– he'll be here to stay.