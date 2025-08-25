Utah Jazz's Georges Niang Came Close to Playing Overseas
It looks like the newest Utah Jazz trade addition, Georges Niang, almost had the opportunity to suit up overseas this summer as a part of this year's EuroBasket tournament.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Niang nearly went to play with Senegal this summer after acquiring his Senegalese passport, but after being traded twice this offseason, he was unable to do so.
"League sources say that Senegal nearly had Georges Niang on its roster for the tournament now that Niang has secured a Senegalese passport, but he was ultimately unavailable to play international ball this summer after being traded twice," Stein wrote on The Stein Line. "The 32-year-old was recently reacquired by Utah from Boston after initially featuring in the three-way trade that sent Kristaps Porziņģis from the Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks."
The Jazz already have one member representing Utah in the EuroBasket tournament in the form of Lauri Markkanen, who's been taking center stage for Finland and emerging as one of the best talents through the preliminary preparation games, averaging over 31 points a night with an undefeated track record.
Niang seemingly was close to adding his name to the field as well, but it turned out to be a dream that came up just short this summer.
Niang, who was born in Massachusetts and spent his time growing up in the New England area himself, was born to a Senegalese father, and has both been proud of his heritage and previously expressed his interest in playing for Senegal earlier last season.
“I love being Senegalese,” Niang said in an interview with ViaggioSport. “It would be an incredible honor to wear the Senegal jersey.”
Instead, Niang will have to wait for the next chance to put on that Senegal jersey, which could sit two years away in the form of the FIBA World Cup, and thus, turn his focus to preparation for the next NBA season and his second stint with the Jazz.
Niang comes off one of his best seasons of production, split between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.1% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three.