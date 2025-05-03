Jazz GM Not Ruling Out Major Offseason Move
Throughout the past three seasons for the Utah Jazz, the team has slowly been putting the pieces together for their long-spanning rebuild process through continuously adding young talent, piling up future assets, and positioning this group in a strong and favorable spot for the long-term outlook.
But as of recent, the Jazz have certaintly seen their fair share of ups and downs, especially during the 2024-25 campaign.
This past season resulted in Utah's worst season in franchise history with 65 total losses, and while it has led to their placement atop this summer's draft lottery odds, now entering the fourth year of this rebuild, it's led to some questions as to how long this process could take, and if the team could look for a way to speed things up with a big acquisition as soon as this offseason.
For Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, the offseason could go in a variety of directions for his team, even with a splash acquisition being on the table as well.
During his end-of-season presser, he left the door open for Utah to make a big roster move to speed up their rebuild whenever the market allows, though it's hard to project when or where that ideal opportunity could come for this front office.
"The main reason that we have acquired our assets and been very disciplined about our flexibility is to be ready for any opportunity," Zanik said. "If there is a great opportunity out there to, quote, unquote, speed it up, we have the ability to do that. That part I'm not in control of, that's the market. But, we've positioned ourselves for the last couple of years to be ready for that."
"I also don't know what time, or when those become available," Zanik continued. "Obviously, there's going to be a lot of news coming out across the league over the next month, two months. You have free agency, you have the draft, you have a lot of trades going on now... The organization is aligned to our first goal, and that's to build a championship-competitive club that can go deep in the playoffs for a long time."
In a league that seemingly has star talent on the move with every passing season, there will be opportunities soon for the Jazz to take advantage of, even if that timeline remains unknown heading into this summer.
For Zanik and the Jazz organization, though, they're ready for whatever comes their way.
"So, if there's opportunities where we can kind of speed it up, we'll do it, and if they don't, the flexibility allows us to do it at any time... A lot of that growth for our team is going to happen internally as well, and then strategically being able to add pieces to complement that group and move us forward."