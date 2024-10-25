Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, How to Watch
After a narrow opening night loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Friday night at home, as the Golden State Warriors travel to Salt Lake City-- effectively giving the Jazz a chance to get even on the year at 1-1.
Despite the loss, the Jazz still got a solid showing up and down the roster from guys like Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler, providing some optimism heading into tonight's contest against a Warriors squad that started their campaign off at 1-0 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Jazz may end up inevitably catching a break depending on how the injury status goes for the Warriors top players, with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and DeAnthony Melton all being listed as questionable before tonight's contest. Utah will have a healthy roster outside of Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier, but we'll see how things transpire for Golden State before tipoff.
With that, here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's second matchup of the season.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date/Time: Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +4.5, ML +154 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Injury Report (click here)
