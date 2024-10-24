Warriors PG Steph Curry & F Draymond Green Injury Update vs Jazz
The Utah Jazz will be looking for their first win of the season when they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The Warriors could be without some major contributors heading into the contest.
Steph Curry is listed as questionable with a right hip contusion, while Draymond Green is questionable due to a left knee contusion. Also, De’Anthony Melton is questionable with a chest contusion.
Cury was a surprise add to the report on Thursday. In the Warriors season opener, Curry scored 17 points in a 139-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Green also played in the game, logging 20 minutes on his way to an eight-point and six-rebound game.
The Jazz lost their home opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies were missing 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr for that contest.
Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang were absent for the Jazz. It was announced on Thursday that Collier could resume on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in 10 days. As for Juzang, there’s been no update on how long he may be out.
With the uncertainty of the Warriors’ best players' ability to suit up, the Jazz are only a 2.5-point underdog heading into the contest. The tip-off is at 7:30 pm MT at the Delta Center.
