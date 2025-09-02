Utah Jazz Have Options for Starting Lineup
With just under two months to go until the 2025-26 NBA regular season kicks off, one of the biggest unanswered questions about the Utah Jazz is who will be the first starting five on the floor once the team's season opener rolls around on October 22nd.
Let's take a look at the different options that head coach Will Hardy has at his disposal.
Put It In Ink: Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler
There are two starters that we can comfortably predict will be in the lineup for next season: Lauri Markkanen will start at one of the forward spots, something that gives the team flexibility with who starts alongside him, and Walker Kessler will be the starting center.
Frontcourt Options
Ace Bailey, the fifth overall pick who just celebrated his 19th birthday, is Utah's best prospect. His shotmaking talent and defensive playmaking would make an immediate impact in the lineup, but does Hardy want to throw him to the wolves right away, or would he prefer to give him a significant role off the bench?
Taylor Hendricks, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, was Hardy's preferred option to start alongside Markkanen and Kessler a year ago, though he had an unfortunate injury just three games into the season. In fact, Hendricks has only played in 43 games throughout his first two NBA seasons. He prides himself on defense, which the team sorely missed a year ago.
Kyle Filipowski is arguably the best player of the bunch right now. After being named MVP of the Vegas Summer League, Flip is looking to springboard into a productive sophomore year. He's highly skilled with the ball, can efficiently score both inside and out, rebounds well, and is a terrific passer.
The question with him lies on the defensive side of the ball. Hardy could opt to bring Flip off the bench to beat up second units as an offensive hub.
What About the Guards?
Utah returns Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier to a backcourt with lots of questions. George, who took over the starting gig as a rookie, was moved to the bench last year as Hardy challenged him to improve on the defensive end. Collier stepped into the role and started 46 games to end the year.
The team traded up to select national champion Walter Clayton Jr. with the 18th pick in the draft. He is the oldest of Utah's young trio of guards and impressed during Summer League with his perimeter shot and passing. How his game adjusts to the NBA level will be the determining factor.
George is the best scorer and could be geared for a year-three leap, but as more of a combo guard, he benefits from playing with other ball handlers. Similar to Filipowski, Hardy might prefer to bring him off the bench to exploit second units as the team's sixth man.
Collier is the best playmaker, though a rough summer league exacerbated many of the concerns he displayed throughout his rookie year. Collier struggles to score the ball and turns the ball over far more than any other guard in the league. Even so, his passing stands out for a team that lacks it.
At shooting guard, the team could opt to go with George, Cody Williams, or even Brice Sensabaugh. The latter is the best shooter of the group, though starting him would leave the team short on passing. Last year, he showed that he's one of the better catch-and-shoot weapons in the league. Like many of the other young players, Sensabaugh is a poor defender.
Williams' rookie season was forgettable, but after using the 10th pick on him in the 2024 draft, the Jazz will continue to give him opportunities. He showed progress during summer league and gives the team length and athleticism in the backcourt.
Bottom Line
Hardy has plenty of optionality for the upcoming season. How players fit together, both in the starting five and the second unit, will be a major part of the puzzle. What we do know is that the Jazz have plenty of exciting young talent that the team can mix and match with.