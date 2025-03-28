Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the road after an extensive home slate, kicking off their first of five showings away from Salt Lake City against another tough West opponent in the Denver Nuggets.
It's far from the first time these two have met this season, as they've faced off three previous times all in the last calendar year –– each of those contests going in favor of the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have been off and on as of late, though, going only 5-5 in their last 10, yet still landing in the top three of the conference. Their last showing resulted in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, 127-117, and they'll look to make it two straight on Friday.
As for the Jazz, they've had a similar-looking stretch lately as they have throughout the entire season. They've lost four straight games while also going 1-9 in their last 10 games and could face more struggles against Denver if their availability to key starters like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins takes a hit as it did on Thursday night vs. the Houston Rockets.
With that, here's how to tune into the action on Friday night between the Jazz and Nuggets.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date/Time: Friday, March 28th at 7 PM MT
- Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!