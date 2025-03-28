Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are off on the first of a five-game road stint vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Jared Koch

Dec 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz are back on the road after an extensive home slate, kicking off their first of five showings away from Salt Lake City against another tough West opponent in the Denver Nuggets.

It's far from the first time these two have met this season, as they've faced off three previous times all in the last calendar year –– each of those contests going in favor of the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have been off and on as of late, though, going only 5-5 in their last 10, yet still landing in the top three of the conference. Their last showing resulted in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, 127-117, and they'll look to make it two straight on Friday.

As for the Jazz, they've had a similar-looking stretch lately as they have throughout the entire season. They've lost four straight games while also going 1-9 in their last 10 games and could face more struggles against Denver if their availability to key starters like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins takes a hit as it did on Thursday night vs. the Houston Rockets.

With that, here's how to tune into the action on Friday night between the Jazz and Nuggets.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Date/Time: Friday, March 28th at 7 PM MT
  • Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

 Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News