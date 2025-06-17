Longtime Utah Jazz Coach Unlikely to Land Head Coaching Job
Former Utah Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant looks to be staying put with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, with the Phoenix Suns hiring Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their newest head coach, Bryant expects to retain his role with Cleveland for the season ahead.
Bryant was alongside Ott as one of two finalists to become the Suns' newest head coach, and has been one of the more popular assistants to gain some head coaching looks across the past couple of offseasons.
He's been with the Cavaliers coaching staff since joining from the New York Knicks last offseason, and is now primed to take on his second season with the team following their strong 60-plus win efforts from the 2024-25 regular season.
Bryant started his coaching career in the NBA with the Jazz in 2014, being an assistant on Quin Snyder's staff for six years until leaving for his role with the Knicks. He was alongside the Jazz for four playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020, and had a well-established relationship with Donovan Mitchell, whom he's now coaching in Cleveland.
At this point in the NBA offseason, there's only one lone coaching vacancy left on the market, that being the Knicks' head coaching job, amid New York's decision to fire Tom Thibodeau after the franchise's Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 20 years. And while Bryant does have four years of experience on the Knicks' staff, Scotto's reports seem to hint towards the longtime Jazz assistant sticking in Cleveland for another round.
While Bryant won't get that aspired head coaching look this summer, expect him to remain a hot candidate for the years to come, with an opportunity likely soon to come his way, perhaps as soon as next offseason.