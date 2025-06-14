Suns Trying to Trade Two Former Utah Jazz Players
The Phoenix Suns could be looking to move on from two former Utah Jazz players via trade this summer.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns could be looking for a trade this offseason involving the likes of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, two tenured league veterans who had each of their careers start in Utah.
"There has been a good bit of chatter this week about the Suns’ willingness to explore trades involving Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale as part of the Durant discussions, sources say, to reduce their tax bill further," wrote Stein. "After a winter of non-stop trade discussions with various teams, Phoenix is very familiar with the concept of trying to triangulate three-team (or larger) deals."
Considering the current state of the Suns and their roster, it's easy to see why their front office may want to move off both guys. Not only does Phoenix have the most expensive roster throughout the entire NBA, but it also sits miles above the second apron following a season in which this group went 36-46, so shedding the cost of this team could (and should) be a core focus for the Suns this summer.
Allen comes off a season in which he played in 64 games, starting in seven, to average 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field. He was with the Jazz for one year during his rookie campaign to play 38 games before being traded in Utah's deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Mike Conley once upon a time.
As for O'Neale, he finished his last season appearing in 75 games, starting in 22, to average 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and nearly a steal a game in 24 minutes a night. He had a bit of a longer tenure in Utah compared to Allen, playing with the Jazz for five years and over 400 combined regular season and playoff games, being a part of a few of the franchise's best teams in recent memory.
It remains to be seen what's to come for both former Jazzmen over the course of this summer, but at the very least, they've proven to be a quality rotational player across their most recent showings, and should still remain a vital piece of whatever team they land on for 2025-26.