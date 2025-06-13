Utah Jazz Workout Top Guard Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have begun bringing in prospects they could take with the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
A recent report from Sarah Todd at Deseret News revealed that the Jazz have a pre-draft workout scheduled for next week with top-10 prospect Jeremiah Fears.
Fears spent one season as an Oklahoma Sooner before declaring for the draft. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field in 34 games played.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Fears has enough size to translate well to the professional level. If he can dial in his three-point shooting (28.4% at Oklahoma), Fears could be another top-tier scorer for the Jazz.
Another concern with Fears is his high turnover rate. He averaged 3.4 turnovers as the primary ball handler, partially due to forced passes. Fears still thrives when the ball is in his hands and was one of college basketball's more creative scorers last season.
The Jazz have been linked with lots of guards before the draft as they try to find a new playmaker to plug in the backcourt. Utah's primary concern is finding a player who can mesh with Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, especially since the two are not on the trade market.
At age 18, Fears would have plenty of time to learn and adjust to NBA speed. Utah could rely on guys like Keyonte George and Collin Sexton while Fears makes those changes. Though most mock drafts have Fears outside of the top five, the Jazz could still take a swing on a young guy who showed plenty of flashes at the collegiate level.
Keep an eye on Fears, among the long list of potential Jazz prospects as the 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.