Jazz Reveal Jordan Clarkson Injury Update vs. Celtics
The Utah Jazz could be without a big name in the backcourt during Friday's contest vs. the Boston Celtics.
According to a team release, Jordan Clarkson is newly listed as questionable on the injury report due to left plantar fasciitis, leaving his status up in the air vs. Boston.
Clarkson has been a regular entry onto the Jazz injury list throughout the season with a lingering foot injury, seemingly putting a question mark on his availability for Friday.
During his 36 games played this season, Clarkson has averaged 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 41.1% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three. If he were to miss out on the action in this one, it would be his 10th missed game following the All-Star Break and 34th of the season.
If he does miss, he'll join other key veteran contributors on the sidelines like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins, who have already been announced as out for Friday.
In a game against the league's reigning champions, landing a second-straight win could be a significantly tall task, especially so when not at full strength. Time will tell how Clarkson's status shakes out closer to game time.
Tip-off for Jazz vs. Celtics lands at 7:30 MT.
