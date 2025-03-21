Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back up for a battle at home on Friday night, this time scheduled to face off against one of the league's best –– the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
The Celtics have been their usual dominant selves this season, as well as within their recent stretch of games. They're 8-2 in their last ten, coming into this one on a three-game win-streak, their latest win coming against the Brooklyn Nets, 104-96.
As for the Jazz, they've been on the opposite end of the spectrum. They do come off a win in their latest showing against the Washington Wizards, though they lost their last 10 games before that as a part of their long-winded tank this season.
It'll likely be a tough task for the Jazz to extend the win-streak in this one, especially without key names like Lauri Markkanen and John Collins already listed as out of action. However, the night could inevitably present another great opportunity for this young roster to grow in their final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign.
With that, here's how to tune into Friday's contest between the Jazz and Celtics.
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
- Date/Time: Friday, March 21 at 7:30 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
