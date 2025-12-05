It looks like the Utah Jazz will have starting center Jusuf Nurkic available after all in their back-to-back game against the New York Knicks.

According to a team announcement, the Jazz will upgrade Nurkic from questionable to available vs. the Knicks with a right rib contusion.

Nurkic, the Jazz's veteran center addition from this offseason, was inactive for his first game this season against the Brooklyn Nets the night before with the same injury, which ultimately left his status up in the air for Utah's second leg across town against the Knicks.

But now, Nurkic is officially good to go, leaving his absence to a short one game, and leaving him likely to claim his spot back in the starting rotation as the fifth next to Lauri Markkanen and Ace Bailey in Utah's frontcourt.

Utah Jazz Upgrade Jusuf Nurkic vs. Knicks

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to shoot the ball past Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

During the 20 games and 15 starts that Nurkic has played this season, the Jazz big man has averaged 8.5 points, a team-leading 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field, playing in just under 24 minutes a game.

Along with Nurkic back in the rotation, the Jazz will also have veteran big man Kevin Love back in the fold to fill his role in the rotation as Utah's backup center, who wound up missing against Brooklyn due to rest— making for a much better outlook in their center rotation compared to what Utah had suffered from just a night prior.

The Jazz will still be without Georges Niang as he continues to recover from his offseason foot injury, have no Walker Kessler as usual, and will hold out two-way signees Elijah Harkless and John Tonje as well. Outside of those entries, Utah will be healthy and ready to go for into a tough road matchup against the Knicks on a bit of short rest.

The Jazz and Knicks will tip-off in Madison Square Garden at 5:30 p.m. MT, where Utah will have the chance to rattle off what could be a first three-game win streak of their 2025-26 campaign.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!