Jazz Announce Keyonte George Official Status vs. Grizzlies

Will the Utah Jazz guard be in the mix against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Jared Koch

Oct 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles away from Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles away from Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will be without a major contributor in the mix on Wednesday night vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to a team release, Keyonte George will be inactive for the Jazz's road bout vs. the Grizzlies due to a left foot contusion.

George was out of the lineup for the Jazz's previous showing vs. the Boston Celtics on Monday and will be in for his second-straight absence for the fifth of Utah's extensive five-game road trip. It will be his 13th missed contest of the season.

When healthy, George has continued to show flashes as one of the Jazz's long-term backcourt pieces, averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in just over 31 minutes a night.

However, George will be on the sidelines for this one, clearing the way for other members of the Jazz backcourt to step up, including Collin Sexton and Isaiah Collier.

As for others like Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Lauri Markkanen (back), their status still remains up in the air, with clarity soon coming to form as tip-off arrives for the Jazz's second-to-last matchup against Memphis during the 2024-25 campaign.

Tip-off lands at 6:00 PM MT at FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Jared Koch
