Jazz Given Harsh Grade for Recent Season Stretch
The Utah Jazz have been through the trenches throughout their latest stretch of the 2024-25 season.
The Jazz have now leaned fully into tank mode ahead of this offseason, leading to a tough product on the floor within recent weeks. Utah has piled together a 2-9 record past the All-Star Break, suffering from several inactives and injuries during those weeks, and being on the opposite end of brutal blowouts throughout.
As a result, the Jazz have had some considerable criticism thrown their way amid the recent struggles in the box score, and when it comes to analyzing Utah's latest showings from a grading standpoint, it doesn't look too pretty.
When grading the Jazz's third-quarter chunk of the season, The Athletic analyst Law Murray didn't hold back –– giving the team an "F" for the recent unravelings of their campaign.
"If the Jazz actually win a lottery for once, then perhaps they can get an F+," Murray wrote. "But I don’t reward tanking, since that’s not a coaching or player goal. It’s wild that any team could catch the Wizards for losses given how bad Washington was for most of this season, but the Jazz have lost 25 of 31 games... With 17 games left to play, this season’s Jazz have 365 more turnovers than their opponent, and that does not include shot-clock violations."
In the process of their near league-worst record, the Jazz have had a collection of hiccups on both sides of the ball, parlaying their bottom-of-the-NBA defensive rating with the highest turnover average through 3/4ths of the season. Clear steps remain for Utah to get this roster to the level where they need to be, and they're facing the brunt of it throughout this season.
Thankfully, high lottery odds at the end of the season could present a reason for optimism surrounding the Jazz moving forward, but they'll likely need a bit of luck their way as well.
Until then, the Jazz will have their hands full in finishing out this less-than-ideal season at just under 20 games to go, potentially clearing the way for their young talent to shine with major opportunities, giving Utah a better outlook than an "F" at year's end.
