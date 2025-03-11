Jazz's Playoff Fate Sealed After Loss vs. Celtics
The Utah Jazz officially stamped their ticket to the NBA Draft lottery for a third-straight season on Monday night.
Following their 50th loss of the season during a 106-112 road battle against the Boston Celtics, the Jazz are now mathematically eliminated from the postseason.
It comes as no surprise, as Utah falls in dead-last within the Western Conference and among the bottom two teams in the league. But now, the status has become official. The Jazz will be set to have at least one ping pong ball bouncing on May 12th in Chicago, and won't have any outside chances of earning a Play-In spot.
The last time the Jazz were playing playoff basketball was during the 2022 season when Utah would be eventually bounced in six games to the Dallas Mavericks. Then, the front office made their famous and drastic moves around the roster to ship out All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, effectively getting this team to their current state.
While it's been a bumpy recent stretch, there's hope to be had with what's to come in Utah. Many young studs reside on the roster with strong potential to be long-term pieces and are likely primed to have top odds to land the number-one pick in this summer's draft –– perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel.
Still, the Jazz will have 17 games left to go in their regular season campaign and will finalize their spot within those top odds by year's end. With or without playoff implications, th
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!