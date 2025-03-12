Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Keyonte George, Zach Edey Updates
The Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies will face off Wednesday night in Memphis. The Grizzlies are fighting for the second seed in the Western Conference playoff race, while the Jazz were the first team eliminated from postseason play this year. Despite this, it should be a competitive contest.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Left plantar fasciitis)
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Keyonte George: Doubtful (Left foot contusion)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
This is as good as the Jazz’s injury report has looked in a while. With only Keyonte George likely to miss the contest, the team should be able to put up a fight in Memphis. Markkanen, Utah’s best player, has struggled to stay healthy and get into a rhythm this year.
He’s dealt with a back injury that the Jazz have been extra conservative with. Despite this, the former all-star is still averaging over 19 points per game and vaults to the top of each opponent's scouting report when in the lineup.
With the trio of Markkanen, Collins, and Kessler all healthy, the Jazz could look better than their record would suggest. If they want to sneak a victory out, they’ll have to get enough production from their guards without George.
Memphis Grizzlies:
Brandon Clarke: Questionable (Right knee soreness)
Zach Edey: Questionable (Right ankle soreness)
Santi Aldama: Out (Right calf strain)
Jaren Jackson Jr: Out (Left ankle sprain)
The Grizzlies front line is banged up as they head down the stretch run of the season.
The injury to Jackson Jr. stands out as the forward was tracking towards a second Defensive Player of the Year trophy. He needs to play in at least 6 more games this season to be eligible for awards. Aldama is having a career year as he prepares for free agency this summer. His versatility has been a key piece to the Grizzlies' success this year.
With the absences, the Grizzlies will likely lean on GG Jackson, Jay Huff, and the recently acquired Marvin Bagley III. With a healthy Jazz front line, this could be an area for the Jazz to find an advantage.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.
