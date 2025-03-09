Jazz Rookie in Elite Company for Interesting Post-All-Star Stat
The Utah Jazz have had their respective ups and downs surrounding their rookie contributors this season, but overall, the team has to be satisfied with how they made out of the 2024 NBA Draft by bringing in three appealing pieces to build with for the foreseeable future.
Especially for second-round pick Kyle Filipowski, the Duke product has consistently exceeded his expectations during his rookie campaign, now cementing himself within the Jazz rotation after being in and out with the Salt Lake City Stars at the beginning of the season.
But Filipowski has truly begun to catch his stride following the All-Star Break, and notably so when looking at his efficiency stats.
Following All-Star Weekend, the Jazz rookie has logged a true shooting percentage of 67.2%, which places him ninth-best in the NBA for that stat during the stretch run of the season –– placing him behind stars like Tyrese Haliburton (77.7%), Stephen Curry (71.0), and MVP-frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (68.4).
It's yet another positive sign for what's to come with Filipowski's development and NBA future. In 53 games during his rookie season, the Jazz big man has averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in just under 20 minutes a night.
He'll have some extensive opportunity to keep the ball rolling forward too. With the consistent inactives the Jazz have had in their frontcourt, the responsibility effectively increases across the board for the first-year big to have an even bigger second half of the season.
