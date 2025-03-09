Inside The Jazz

Jazz Rookie in Elite Company for Interesting Post-All-Star Stat

The Utah Jazz have had some strong production from their first-year players.

Jared Koch

Mar 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors center Colin Castelton (11) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors center Colin Castelton (11) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have had their respective ups and downs surrounding their rookie contributors this season, but overall, the team has to be satisfied with how they made out of the 2024 NBA Draft by bringing in three appealing pieces to build with for the foreseeable future.

Especially for second-round pick Kyle Filipowski, the Duke product has consistently exceeded his expectations during his rookie campaign, now cementing himself within the Jazz rotation after being in and out with the Salt Lake City Stars at the beginning of the season.

But Filipowski has truly begun to catch his stride following the All-Star Break, and notably so when looking at his efficiency stats.

Following All-Star Weekend, the Jazz rookie has logged a true shooting percentage of 67.2%, which places him ninth-best in the NBA for that stat during the stretch run of the season –– placing him behind stars like Tyrese Haliburton (77.7%), Stephen Curry (71.0), and MVP-frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (68.4).

It's yet another positive sign for what's to come with Filipowski's development and NBA future. In 53 games during his rookie season, the Jazz big man has averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in just under 20 minutes a night.

He'll have some extensive opportunity to keep the ball rolling forward too. With the consistent inactives the Jazz have had in their frontcourt, the responsibility effectively increases across the board for the first-year big to have an even bigger second half of the season.

Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Recommended Articles

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News