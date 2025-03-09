Jazz vs. 76ers Injury Report: Walker Kessler, Tyrese Maxey Updates
Despite being 15-48 and amongst the worst teams in the league, the Utah Jazz continue to find themselves in important games with seeding implications on the line. Sunday night, the team will face off against a struggling Philadelphia 76ers team trying to best position themselves to keep their first-round pick this summer.
With a lot on the line, here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Questionable (G-League)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Low back injury management)
Walker Kessler: Out (Rest)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle injury management)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
The Jazz have had a successful road trip thus far, losing to two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. They will again face an East team with no interest in beating them. The grabbed a career-high 25 rebounds, blocked 8 shots, and chipped in 18 points. It’s no wonder the Jazz want to give him the night off.
Speaking of Kessler, the third-year big man had a monster game on Friday night where he grabbed a career-high 25 rebounds, blocked 8 shots, and chipped in 18 points. It’s no wonder the Jazz want to give him the night off.
With so many frontcourt pieces missing, the Jazz will again turn to rookie Kyle Filipowski, who has impressed in recent weeks. Flip scored 17 points off the bench his last time out.
Philadelphia 76ers:
Joel Embiid: Out (Left knee injury management)
Paul George: Out (Left groin soreness)
Eric Gordon: Out (Right wrist surgery)
Kyle Lowry: Out (Right hip injury management
Tyrese Maxey: Out (Lower back/finger sprain)
Jared McCain: Out (Meniscus surgery)
Injuries have completely derailed the Sixers’ season. After signing Paul George to go alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, this team was supposed to contend with the Boston Celtics for the best team in the conference.
Philadelphia owes their first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer unless it falls in the top 6. They are currently right on the edge of that range and will do whatever is in their power to keep that pick.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!