Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are looking to avoid a five-game losing streak vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jared Koch

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) battle for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are back on the road for their third of a five-game stretch away from home, this time facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

It's been far from a desirable season from the 76ers. They've consistently struggled within the East standings, logging a record of 21-41 to land 12th in the conference, falling to a three-game losing streak as of recent.

The 76ers will also look a bit shorthanded in this one, as the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are all set to be out of the mix against Utah. However, the Jazz will likely look a bit similar, as multiple contributors like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson will remain out of the lineup with their respective injuries.

The last time these two faced off came at the end of December, when the 76ers came out on top in a narrow one, 114-111. Utah will have one opportunity to avoid the season series sweep on Sunday night.

With that, here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's battle in Philadelphia.

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Date/Time: Sunday, March 9 at 5:30 PM MT
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Jared Koch
