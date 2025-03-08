Recent Jazz Trade Piece Signs 10-Day Contract With Knicks
The New York Knicks have brought on a recently moved member of the Utah Jazz roster.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Knicks have signed P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract. Tucker was dealt to the Jazz as a part of the Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills trade with the Los Angeles Clipper, and now the league journeyman finds a new situation in the Big Apple.
Tucker has bounced around a considerable amount across the 2024-25 campaign. He started with the Clippers, moved to the Jazz, then got traded to the Miami Heat, followed up by a deal to the Toronto Raptors, and now, he comes onboard the Knicks' roster. Still, he's yet to appear on the floor for a game across the season.
The last time Tucker suited up in regular season action was during the 2023-24 season with the Clippers, alongside a few games played with the Philadelphia 76ers. In those 31 showings, Tucker averaged 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Tucker will have the next ten days to gain some staying power on the Knicks roster with the hopes of being signed for the rest of the season.
