Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Reflects on Summer League Growth
It was an extremely productive summer league in the books for Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski.
After a short and dominant three-game stretch in Las Vegas, Filipowski earned his way to this year's recipient of the Summer League MVP award, being the first in Jazz franchise history to receive the honor, showing an assortment of offensive skills despite Utah rattling off an 0-3 record in the process.
And from Filipowski's perspective, such an impressive summer league stretch can act as a helpful stepping stone heading into his sophomore campaign, not just by showing how refined of a player he's become ahead of year two, but also providing a refreshed sense of confidence.
"I think just going into training camp and year two, just with the confidence and the comfortability," Filipowski said of how summer league helps him for next season, "Just starting off with that, keeping myself in the right headspace. That'll definitely help take care of the efficiency part, the stats part, the productivity. I feel like if I'm in the right headspace, then all of those other things physically will follow."
In terms of what Filipowski sought to showcase during his time in Vegas, there seemingly wasn't one particular trait the second-year big man wanted to present. Instead, he just wanted to prove just how effective he can be on an NBA floor.
"I was not trying to show anything specific. I think I was just trying to show how good of a player I am, how dominant of a player I am. I didn't think I'd be the MVP this summer, I didn't even think about that for a second, but it was just kind of showing how dominant and unique of a player I am."
Through an MVP-level effort and emerging as one of, if not the best player on the floor in Vegas, Filipowski managed to do just that–– and so well that he got himself pulled out of the action only three games in.
It remains to be seen just how Filipowski will take his summer league stint in stride before a big 2025-26 season, but after a statement sample size, the Jazz big man could already have his foot in the door to get an increase in minutes from the jump rolling into year two.
During his first year in the mix with Utah, Filipowski played in 72 total games to average 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on an efficient 50.2% from the field and 35.2% from three. Already promising stats, but now with a Summer League MVP in his trophy case, year two could easily present a breakout opportunity.
We're still sitting months away before Filipowski gets on the floor once again for the Jazz, but if his time in Vegas proved anything, it's that Utah landed some great value at pick 32 last summer.