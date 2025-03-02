Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Sounds Off on Rookie Season Improvements
The Utah Jazz haven't been on the winning side much during their 2024-25 campaign, but the big victories of their season have leaned upon the growth and development of their young talent.
Between the Jazz's existing young talent brought in from the past two offseasons, along with Utah's new additions from the 2024 draft, everyone across the roster has shown some notable appeal for their future trajectory.
One of those players showing immense promise has been Kyle Filipowski, who started this season as the 31st pick switching in and out of the Jazz's G League squad in the Salt Lake City Stars, to now becoming a routine part of the main rotation and showing flashes on a nightly basis.
Filipowski recently sounded off on how he's seen himself grow from the beginning of his rookie season to now, ultimately relying on a consistent work ethic and gaining valuable experience across the year.
"Well, one, just kind of the mindset of how I attacked my work ethic, and what I was trying to prioritize at the beginning of the year, to now. That's definitely helped me build good habits," Filipowski said. "Doing those little things, it's now, you don't think twice about doing those. Going through this year with. obviously, the struggles, but good times as well. Just getting that experience, getting more comfortable on the court, and being able to feel more like myself out there. I think this just started back since the beginning of the year and the work I've put in up to now, to really just help me feel confident."
In his 49 games suiting up so far this year, Filipowski has averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in just under 19 minutes a night, also shooting some impressive splits in his first year with a 51.6% clip from the field and 37.5% from deep.
Increasingly, Filipowski has become a vital cog in the Jazz's offensive success, providing impressive size, shooting, and playmaking ability that makes him an impact player in Utah's frontcourt.
And now following the All-Star Break, the Jazz coaching staff is starting to trust in their rookie's abilities a bit more –– giving him the reigns more on the offensive end.
"Coach has definitely trusted me to have the ball in my hands a little bit more –– which I'm very grateful for," Filipowski said. "So, obviously, now, aside from playing defense and rebounding, those little things, running the court, it is a little more decision-making, and being able to run the offense more and make those decisions."
Don't expect the responsibility to dip for Filipowski anytime soon either. With just over 20 games to go in the regular season, the Jazz are primed to continue giving their young players consistent reps to close out the year, and the Duke product will be right within that mix.
After starting off the year as just an early second-round pick, Filipowski has now earned his spot as a core piece within the Jazz's future. Yet another slam dunk for Danny Ainge and Co.
