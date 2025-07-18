Hornets Coach Sounds Off on Former Utah Jazz G Collin Sexton
The Utah Jazz made a big change to their guard rotation earlier this offseason when opting to trade veteran guard Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets after three years of service to the team, sending out one of the more tenacious, fun-to-watch, and competitive guard talents in the league out to what will be the third NBA team of his career.
For Jazz fans, it'll be tough to see Sexton, one of the team's more beloved franchise figures, to be in a new uniform next season, especially after standing out as one of the more passionate and high-energy players Utah's had in recent memory.
But on the receiving end, for the Hornets, landing a guy like that both on the court and in the locker room is an exciting addition– one that Charlotte head coach Charles Lee has already taken note of in the days following the trade.
In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Lee broke down some of his thoughts and first impressions of Sexton amid his trade to the Hornets, making it clear his presence will be valued with his new group.
“Before he got here, from afar, he was very competitive,” Lee said. “At times, he would stare me down during games as the opposing coach or scout coach, and he’s always looking for some fuel to get him going. So, when he first got here, I made sure to remind them of that, ‘Like, don’t be looking at me crazy like that anymore or your minutes are going to suffer now.’ “But it’s great. I’m so glad to have him on our side. He brings a fearlessness, competitiveness. His work ethic, even since Day 1 of getting [traded], he was working out in Atlanta. He drove up ASAP, has been in the gym, has been trying to communicate with his teammates, his coaches, the performance staff.”
Sexton has clearly sent a message to the Hornets staff upon arriving: he's ready to work hard and be competitive as a culture-changer of sorts, similar to the player he was while stationed in Utah.
Not only that, but he projects to be a strong fit next to or behind LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' guard mix after a strong year with Utah when he was healthy. During the 63 games he played in, he averaged 18.4 points and 4.2 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three.
For the Jazz, it does open up some more room and playing time in the backcourt for this young guard rotation to stand out even further next season, but when the time comes to see Sexton face off on the opposing end against Utah for the first time, that sight may inevitably be one that stings just a little.
