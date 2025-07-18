Celtics May Trade Former Utah Jazz Forward
Keep an eye on the Boston Celtics in potential trade talks further down the line this offseason, as a former Utah Jazz forward could be among those to be shipped out ahead of next season.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics are still active in trade conversations regarding recent acquisition Anfernee Simons, as well as former Jazz forward Georges Niang.
"I think the Celtics are still very active in taking trade calls—maybe even making trade calls," Fischer said. "There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something. We’re still looking to track down more info on that. But rival teams are definitely still under the impression that Boston is looking for deals involving both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang."
The Celtics, who have certainly been frequent movers on the trade market this offseason concerning the likes of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, seemingly aren't done moving around the pieces to come out of those deals.
Neither Simons nor Niang wound up having an opening presser with the team upon their arrival, which could be an indication of something further, perhaps the indication from here noting that each could be moved once more before the regular season tips off in October.
For Niang, he was a longtime member of the Jazz for four seasons after coming aboard from the Indiana Pacers, spending time with the franchise from 2017 to 2021, suiting up in 206 total games to average 5.5 points and 1.9 rebounds a night on 44.4% shooting from the field and 41.1% from three.
That sharpshooting prowess has landed him stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Atlanta Hawks since his time with the Jazz, where he now resides on the Celtics before next season. It remains to be seen who he'll be suiting up for, but whoever ends up with him will be landing a still-relatively productive sharpshooter and floor spacer on the wing.
During his last season split between the Cavaliers and the Hawks, Niang averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on over 40% shooting from three–– really for one of the best seasons he's had in his NBA career at 31 years old.
Niang be on an expiring deal worth over $8 million for the season ahead too, making him an afforadable option looking for a late, veteran upgrade on the wing. Don't expect a Jazz reunion coming to form anytime soon, but for those contending teams looking for a bit more depth, he could be a candidate to bring just that.
The verdict remains to be seen on both Niang and Simons and their future with the Celtics before next season, but keep an eye on both names as we enter the second half of this NBA offseason.
