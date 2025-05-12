Utah Jazz Land No. 5 Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Luck was not in the Utah Jazz's favor during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and the results are in: the Jazz will be selecting at the fifth-overall pick.
In all, it was the worst possible outcome for the Jazz to end up with. Utah had a 47.9% chance to fall down to 5th-overall, and that's exactly where they found themselves. Now, the Cooper Flagg dreams built up all season have now come to a screeching halt after a brutal 17-win campaign.
Instead, it was the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Charlotte Hornets as the ones to file in as the top four teams within this year's lottery. In the end, it was the Mavericks as the ones to luck out with those number-one honors, and will likely be in line to pick up this year's top projected pick in Flagg.
Things now get a bit murky for the Jazz. At fifth-overall, even top projected picks like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe might now fall off their board, and lead to a wildly interesting draft season to ensue over the coming weeks.
However, one thing's for certain tonight, and that's that Utah Jazz fans will be heading to bed disappointed.