Jazz's Will Hardy Calls New Contract Extension 'Sigh of Relief'
After his third season was officially stamped in the books with the Utah Jazz, head coach Will Hardy managed to find his way to a long-term extension with the franchise for the foreseeable future just weeks into their 2025 offseason, with the front office now inking him on board as their lead on the sidelines until 2031.
Getting that second contract finalized for any coach in the NBA is a major feat to undergo. Especially for Hardy and the Jazz's turbulent 17-win campaign, managing to secure that extra boost of confidence from the front office at least proves Utah's young mind has showcased a ton of upside even through the struggles of the past three seasons, and as a result, he's now at the helm for the next six years.
Hardy recently shared some thoughts on his newly-formed deal during his latest press conference, noting the extension as a "huge sigh of relief," and clearly excited of what's to come.
"I think that's ultimately a big sigh of relief for any coach," Hardy said. "We all see every day that this business is not one where you see a ton of coaches getting long-term commitments. I think, ultimately, the goal is to continue to build this program and hang a banner at Delta Center. To get a commitment at that length shows the belief that our group has in our coaching staff. So, it makes you feel the confidence from them. That's not something that I've ever doubted... But to get that put on paper is definitely meaningful.
Through all the bumps Utah has faced since ensuing their rebuild three years ago, it's come with very few, if any, questions surrounding the head coach leading the charge. Since being hired onboard in 2022, the Jazz brass has stuck with Hardy as their guy, and that shouldn't be expected to change anytime soon.
"I'm all in on the Utah Jazz," Hardy continued. "I'm incredibly humbled and grateful to have this opportunity. There are very few moments where I'm at a loss for words, and this is one of those–– where the perspective on all of it, the understanding of the commitment they're making to me and our staff is really humbling, and we're excited to continue to work."