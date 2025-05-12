Jazz Could Make Franchise History With NBA Draft Lottery Win
With the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery just hours away from transpiring, the stage could be set for a massive night to unfold for the Utah Jazz.
Heading into the night, the Jazz are primed to be tied for the best odds to land the number-one pick in the draft, being even with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets at 14.0%, with names like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers following up within the top five.
But for the Jazz, a lottery win on Monday would mean something extra special on multiple levels.
Not only would the Jazz securing the number-one pick on Monday lead to their likely selection of Duke's Cooper Flagg later next month with the first selection on the board, but a placement at number one could have some huge historical implications for Utah as well.
The Jazz are the only team within this year's batch to have never landed a number-one overall pick in franchise history since the lottery was implemented in 1985.
In all, there's a total of eight teams across the NBA to have never won the first pick in the lottery, yet this time around, the Jazz are the only one among those to represent in this year's events.
The last time Utah was able to secure a top-three pick came over 10 years ago when Enes Kanter was picked up at third-overall, while their previous top-five pick was during 2014 with their selection of Dante Exum at number five.
Needless to say, the Jazz could be due for some luck to fall their way this time around, and there might not be a better class for it to happen in this one. A top selection could be the boost this rebuild desperately needs by implementing a new and young franchise cornerstone into the fold, and Flagg projects to be just that.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will get rolling on Monday, May 12th, at 5 PM ET.
