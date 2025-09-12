Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen to Face Giannis for Bronze Medal
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen will face a two-time NBA MVP for a chance at Finland's first EuroBasket medal in the country's history.
Following the latest results of Turkey's victory vs. Greece on Friday, Turkey will go on to face Germany in the final game of the tournament for a chance at bronze, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece will be up against Markkanen and Finland.
Markkanen and Finland fell just short of reaching the championship game earlier on Friday, dropping to a Franz Wagner, Dennis Schroder-led Germany team, 86-98, and ending a historic chance at making a run all the way to the championship game.
As for Greece, it was a brutal showing from the Milwaukee Bucks star that ended up sinking their ship not too far after Finland's loss on Friday, with Antetokounmpo's final stat line finishing with just 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.
While not quite a gold medal either side, it's certainly a steep honor to come away with any hardware in EuroBasket for a showcase of some of the best basketball talents in the entire world– and especially so for Finland, which has never placed higher than sixth within the tournament dating back to 1939.
For Greece, it won't be the first time they end up with a strong placement in EuroBasket, as a bronze medal would mark the third the country's won since 1949, and would make for their sixth-ever medal entirely, and a first for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Giannis, like Markkanen, has rolled through the tournament as one of the most dominant players the field has to offer. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists a night, shooting a strong 67% from the field. But on Friday, he would be stopped in his tracks, and now will have a date with Markkanen for each's official final game of this offseason's tournament.
No matter how the story ends for Markkanen and Finland, it's been an unmatched run for the country, and a set of games that may have just inked the Jazz star in the history books for what could be the best Finnish basketball star we've ever seen.