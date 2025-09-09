3 Best Landing Spots for Kevin Love After Expected Utah Jazz Buyout
Just under two months away from the NBA season tipping off, and Kevin Love remains on the Utah Jazz roster after his three-team deal from the Miami Heat earlier this summer, still without a buyout or trade in place.
Odds are, Love won't be on this roster once game one of the regular season comes around for a myriad of reasons, but once he's out of the picture for Utah, where could the 2016 NBA champion wind up for what could be his 18th and final year in the league?
A few destinations come to mind, some of which have already been linked to Love as a potential fit in the cards, but without anything set in stone, there's a handful of directions the five-time All-Star could go that make sense, setting the stage for some fun speculation as we wait for an official decision to be made for the 37-year-old big man.
Here's three potential fits for Love once he reaches a seemingly inevitable buyout or trade from the Jazz.
Los Angeles Lakers
What better way to end Kevin Love's career than to join with his old buddy LeBron James? Love has long been rumored to be interested in a "glamour market" whenever a split from the Jazz is in play, and there might not be a team that fits that market and mold more successfully than the Lakers.
The only concern with a Lakers signing for Love is their cap situation, as LA currently sits $1.1 million over the first apron, meaning if they wanted to sign the veteran big man, they'd have to move off of a salary currently on their books. It's not impossible, but maybe not the most likely outcome.
Los Angeles Clippers
Much like the Lakers' market situation, the Clippers have also been rumored as a potentially favorable destination in play for Love, where he could fit in pretty seamlessly with this roster stacked with veteran talent and experience.
However, like the Lakers, they're hard-capped by the first-apron as well by $1.2 million, so they'd have to move off one of their current salaries to make a Love signing come to fruition.
Salary cap circumvention may be the talk of the Clippers right now, but don't expect that to happen for a Love signing.
Orlando Magic
It's not quite as glamorous a market as Los Angeles, but perhaps the team right up the road from his former home in the Miami Heat could be of interest to Love as well.
The Magic, who have an average age of under 25 years old, seem primed to compete next season after an aggressive summer in getting this roster better, but have a team without any vets on board. No one on the roster is over the age of 30, with the oldest being 29-year-old Tyus Jones.
If Orlando wanted a veteran voice in the locker room, and Love wanted to join a team that could have an outside chance of contention, there could be a complementary fit here for both sides. However, with 20 current players on their roster, the Magic would certainly have to make some tweaks to fit in Love.