Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Makes History for Finland
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has officially made history for his home country of Finland.
With Finland's latest 93-79 win over Georgia in the quarter-finals of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, Finland has now advanced to the country's first-ever appearance among the final four teams of the tourney in the country's history.
It's an unmatched feat throughout Finland's time competing in professional basketball. Their highest placement in the tournament came during their 1967 run, in which they reached sixth place in the quarter-finals, with their next-best showing being within their 2022 run, also a group led by Markkanen.
Markkanen didn't have quite as dominant a showing as we've seen throughout his recent EuroBasket slate vs. Georgia, but still finished his day with 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks en route to advancing.
Finland's Mikael Jantunen would be the team's leading scorer, logging 19 points on 7/12 shooting.
Finland's win comes together as yet another inspiring accomplishment for both Markkanen and the country as a whole, coming off the heels of one of the most notable upsets in recent international basketball history during the Round of 16, as Finland would end up taking down three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia to advance onwards into EuroBasket.
Now, it seems like their run isn't done just yet, as Markkanen and Co. will keep the journey moving as one of the final four countries remaining within this year's tourney, and just two games away from being champions.
Finland joins alongside both Turkey and Greece in the semi-finals, led by Alperen Sengun and Giannis Antetokounmpo, respectively, who face off against one another on Friday for a chance to advance.
As for Markkanen, he'll be up vs. the winner of Germany and Slovenia, which is bound to be a challenging test either way–– whether it be going against the well-rounded attack of a stout Germany roster, or competing against one of the best individual basketball talents in the entire world in Slovenia's Luka Doncic.
Time will tell how the story continues for Markkanen and Finland, but regardless of how it ends, this team's already pulled off a run of historic proportions.
