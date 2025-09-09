Former Jazz C Rudy Gobert Reveals New Look for Next Season
The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Utah Jazz is making an eye-catching change ahead of what will be his 13th year in the NBA.
He's gone bald.
In a recent post to his Instagram story, Gobert showed a caption-less picture of him getting some offseason work going in the gym, where the bald look was on full display– a drastic pivot from the short cut he's had throughout the majority of his career. It's also worth noting that from that same post, it's clear Gobert has been working extensively in the gym this summer.
Gobert has made some changes to his hair throughout his career, even going as far as to dye his hair completely green back in 2022 while he was still with the Jazz. But nothing to the extent of how he'll be entering the 2025-26 season.
Not often do you see the bald look in style within the modern NBA, but it's not the first comeback bald has made in the league through recent years.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is the first name to come to mind who underwent a similar transformation as Gobert two years ago, when he went from his afro down to bald, and of course, Alex Caruso has been a part of the club for some time now.
Gobert, who will be entering his age-33 season this October, is now the latest entry into the bald trend, on track for year four with the Minnesota Timberwolves following the aftermath of his blockbuster trade from the Jazz.
Since arriving in Minnesota, he's added one Defensive Player of the Year to his resume after his impressive 2024 campaign, and comes off a productive, albeit not as glamorous a campaign in 2025. He played in 72 games to average 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 66.9% from the field.
The Jazz will get an opportunity to face Gobert pretty quickly in their next regular season, with their first match against the Timberwolves landing on November 7th on the road as a part of the NBA Cup, then they'll immediately face them for a second time in the Delta Center on November 10th.
Since the Jazz and Gobert have parted ways, Gobert has a 6-2 head-to-head record vs. Utah, and still undefeated while facing them in Salt Lake City.