Insider Reveals Timeline for Utah Jazz's Kevin Love Buyout
It looks like the Utah Jazz and Kevin Love could be agreeing to a contract buyout in the very near future.
According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, after speculation has connected Love and the Jazz to a buyout across this offseason, the expectation is that a buyout could officially be reached in the next two weeks.
It's no surprise that the two sides are trending towards a split ahead of next season, as that's remained the overwhelming expectation since his trade to the Jazz went down earlier this summer.
Yet, we now may have a better sense of when the agreement might be transpiring– likely ahead of training camps at the end of September.
Love was shipped to the Jazz as a part of Utah's three-team trade in July that sent John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers, Norman Powell to the Miami Heat. Love was included within the returning package for the Jazz with Kyle Anderson and a 2027 second-round pick
But as Love enters his 18th year in the NBA and perhaps his last, on paper, Utah doesn't seem like the ideal fit for the five-time All-Star. Especially as the Jazz look to be doubling down on their rebuilding and development efforts this season, there likely isn't much of a place on the roster for the veteran big man, leading to a split being the most likely outcome.
During his last season with the Heat, Love appeared in 23 total games to average 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just over 10 minutes a night.
Reports have previously linked Love to have interest in a "glamour market," with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers being an aspired landing spot, but both sit over the first apron for next season to make a fit a bit wonky financially.
With the Jazz currently having 19 players on the roster, 16 traditional contracts, and three two-way deals, Utah will be forced to slim its roster down at least one name leading up to next season's tip-off. Keep an eye on Love being that odd man out, potentially within the coming days.
