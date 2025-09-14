Utah Jazz's Biggest Roster Hole Just Got Exposed
The Utah Jazz are far from a perfect roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
After an offseason full of changes, this Jazz roster will walk into training camp at the end of the month with two fewer starters from last season, a much younger, inexperienced group, and still face major questions on both sides of the ball that don't quite place a super-high ceiling on this team before the next regular season tips off.
But, of all the concerns Utah may be facing before embarking on their regular season campaign ahead, it could be that inexperience that leaves the Jazz with their most notable weakness on the roster before next season, most notably in the backcourt.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently sorted through each NBA team's biggest roster hole before next season, where the Jazz's was none other than "backcourt experience."
"After giving 20-year-old rookies Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams a combined 67 starts last season, the Jazz got even younger at guard by trading veteran Collin Sexton and buying out Jordan Clarkson," Pelton wrote. "First-round pick Walter Clayton Jr., at 22, is the graybeard in a backcourt that also features 21-year-old Keyonte George."
The guard rotation in Utah will look far more different, and especially younger, than we've seen in recent years, which is certainly by design for this Jazz front office.
No Collin Sexton and no Jordan Clarkson as is will be a major 180 for this Jazz backcourt, and compared to past editions of this roster that have held other veteran guards in the locker room like Mike Conley, Kris Dunn, or most recently, Patty Mills, Utah has no one of those sorts–– making for an extremely inexperienced group of guards.
That leaves the Jazz with a collection of Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, and Walter Clayton Jr. as the lead guys in their guard rotation heading into the year.
When looking through a lens to the future, that's a strong foundation, but for this season alone, it's also a group with no one over the age of 22.
On one hand, it'll leave the Jazz no choice but to hand the keys to their youngsters in the backcourt. On another hand, with that youth likely comes a myriad of learning experiences, mistakes, and errors that could draw similarities to what Utah has seen from their past two campaigns with their defensive and ball security lapses.
Only this time, with multiple veterans now out of the picture, there's a chance this group takes an even further step back in the backcourt, and thus, while it'll be for the greater good of this young core and their progression, it could make for a long year in Utah similar to what we've seen in recent memory.