Utah Jazz Near Top of NBA Chaos Rankings
The Utah Jazz have been a part of their fair share of chaos in recent years.
Whether you look a bit further back to the deals of Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell three seasons ago, or even a bit recently to either last season's tank fest or this summer's Ace Bailey buzz, there's been points throughout the Jazz's new rebuild where that turbulence is certainly felt as Utah tries to rise back to contention.
But when stacked up against the league, where would the Jazz stand among the NBA's "chaos power rankings"?
It's an idea Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey mapped out as we get closer and closer to the start of next season. And for the Jazz, they didn't quite reach within the top 10 of those rankings, but fell just a bit further back at number 12:
"For the first couple years of the Markkanen era, Utah's front office made occasional moves to get worse, but it went all in 2024-25. It secured the best statistical chance it could to win the draft lottery. And then it fell all the way to the fifth pick," Bailey wrote. "There, the Jazz took Ace Bailey, who spent much of his freshman campaign as the consensus No. 2 pick. And for the first handful of days after that event, rumors swirled about Bailey maybe not wanting to play in Utah.
"Fortunately, much of that subsided over the course of a summer league in which Bailey competed, but the whole situation certainly contributed to the chaos quotient. Beyond that, Utah jettisoned two more veterans in Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. And despite the presence of Markkanen on the roster, the result of the offseason is one of the youngest, least experienced rosters in the league. That'll almost certainly lead to another 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick in 2026."
The 12 spot isn't quite as high as others who dominate the rankings among this list (like the top-ranked Los Angeles Clippers and second-place Phoenix Suns), yet it shows a bit of the ups and downs the team has faced throughout its team-building process.
And until the Jazz are truly able to build a foundation for their roster and rise up the Western Conference, there's a world where those chaotic vibes continue to persist, especially for this season as Utah eyes a likely spot at the bottom of the NBA standings.
Thankfully, the selection of Ace Bailey in this offseason's draft should help answer some of those questions to fill in next to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler as key pieces of this roster. Perhaps a couple of breakouts from young players on the roster could help add more stability for the future as well.
But focusing on the short-term outlook in Utah, for at least this season, it's likely to be one with a few extra losses, and in turn, help out this Jazz team come next summer's lottery, even if it's paired with a bit of added "chaos" in the process.
There's a method to the madness in this Jazz front office, and one that fans might just have to stay patient for to see how it all unfolds.