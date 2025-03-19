Jazz Annouce Lauri Markkanen Status Update vs. Wizards
The Utah Jazz will be without a significant factor in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup vs. the Washington Wizards.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Lauri Markkanen is listed as out due to personal reasons, leaving him out of the mix vs. Washington.
Markkanen will join alongside other inactives on the sidelines for this one, including John Collins, KJ Martin, and Svi Mykhailiuk who have all been previously announced as out. As for Walker Kessler, he's been upgraded to available after being out of the action during Utah's last contest vs. the Chicago Bulls.
Markkanen has played 47 games this season to average 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on just over 31 minutes a night.
Not having Markkanen in the fold for Wednesday's contest could be a massive development for how the game ultimately unfolds, and in result, the lottery odds for this summer down the final stretch of the season.
A loss for the Jazz in this one against the Wizards effectively adds a two-game lead to being the worst record in the league. For a Utah squad diving nose-first into the tank in these final 13 games, getting that leg up on the field could be crucial.
Tip-off for Jazz vs. Wizards lands at 7 PM MT.
