Jazz Named NBA's Worst Team
The Utah Jazz have found themselves at the bottom of the barrel when stacking up the league's teams.
Not only in terms of their current spot in the league standings, but the Jazz now reside as the 30th-ranked team within NBA.com's recent power rankings.
When stacking up the league mix one through 30, NBA.com analyst John Schuhman slotted the Jazz in at 30th, right behind the 29th-ranked Charlotte Hornets.
"The Jazz have played some close games against good teams, but they’ve extended their losing streak to a season-long nine games and now have the worst record in the league," Schuhmann writes.
At this point in the year, it's hard to put the Jazz anywhere higher than the lowest-ranked team in the league. They're coming off the league's longest losing streak after surging to become the last-ranked team in the Western Conference, since dropping lower than the Washington Wizards in the standings after holding their reign as the worst team in the NBA for most of the season.
The Jazz have had a few positives through their struggles, largely revolving around the development of their young talent and the emergence of first-year contributors Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski.
However, it hasn't been a year without a bit of lapses, headlined by being the worst-ranked defense and most turnover-prone offense in the league. For that reason, Utah now sinks to the bottom of the NBA standings, and in turn, the freshest batch of power rankings.
At this point in the season, it's both a race to the finish, as well as a race for the bottom for Utah in the remaining 15 games or so of the year. This Jazz front office is center-focused on what's to come with their prized lottery pick this offseason, and the better that can unravel, the quicker this group can get to a better spot within future power rankings.
In the meantime before that long-awaited lottery day hits, Jazz fans will have to keep holding on tight through a turbulent season, primed to face a fair share of losses before the year ends.
