Jazz vs. Bulls Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen, Josh Giddey Update
The Utah Jazz will look to snap their 9-game losing streak on St. Patrick’s Day against the Chicago Bulls.
Despite being 11 games under .500, the Bulls are currently in the Eastern Conference play-in as the 10th seed and just 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed. If the Jazz are going to break their streak, they might need a little luck.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson: Questionable (Left plantar fasciitis)
Keyonte George: Questionable (Left foot contusion)
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Right ankle soreness)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
KJ Martin: Out (Right elbow bursitis)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle injury management)
Jaden Springer: Out (Low back injury management)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The Jazz could get a boost tonight with Keyonte George being upgraded to questionable after missing the past few games due to a foot contusion. The second-year guard would bring an infusion of scoring and playmaking to the team especially with Sexton being ruled out.
Markkanen tweaked his ankle on Monday night as the Jazz lost to the Timberwolves. He stayed in the game and played through the injury despite visible discomfort following the injury. If he’s unable to go, the Jazz will be shorthanded in their frontcourt with Collins and Martin also unable to go.
Chicago Bulls:
Coby White: Probable (Right toe sesamoiditis)
Josh Giddey: Doubtful (Right ankle sprain)
Lonzo Ball: Out (Right wrist sprain)
Ayo Dosunmu: Out (Left shoulder surgery)
The Bulls' backcourt has been bitten by the injury bug lately. Without Giddey, Ball, and Dosunmu, the team will lean on White to shoulder a bigger load assuming he’s healthy enough to go.
Giddey in particular has played well in recent weeks. The fourth-year guard was acquired from Oklahoma City last summer in exchange for Alex Caruso.
In four games in March, he’s averaging 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. That production will not be easy for the Bulls to replicate.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
