Analyst Slams Jazz's Rookie Class
The Utah Jazz have had their fair share of bumps in the road through their 2024-25 campaign, but it's been a season where the team has managed to emphasize the workload and opportunity of their young core –– especially for their three rookies down the second-half stretch of the year.
However, it hasn't been a rookie campaign for the trio without a bit of growing pains. Of course, all three have had their flashes on both sides of the floor to stamp their spot in the Utah's future plans, but of the three have had their respective lapses throughout their first year sample size, and as a result, the critics have come to light questioning where the Jazz go from here.
The Athletic's Law Murray had a few interesting words surrounding the Jazz's three rookies in his latest power rankings, pointing out a few of the flaws seen through their rookie season, and urging Utah to find that blue-chip talent to surround them sooner rather than later.
"Let’s talk about Utah’s rookies, who are each contributing to the tank in their own ways, Murray wrote, "Williams was a top-10 pick, and the Jazz are praying he reaches his brother Jalen’s level at some point; Cody Williams has more field goal attempts than points this season. Collier is leading all rookies in assists by a mile, but he’s also leading them by turnovers as well, and he can’t shoot. Filipowski has been fine as a second-round pick, but he’s unlikely to ever be an effective rim protector. You can understand how the Jazz need their next blue-chip talent, as the cupboard is bare in that department as far as their young players are concerned, and Markkanen doesn’t really fit the bill there either."
It's hard to completely discount Murray's evaluation of Utah still standing many steps away from contention, but it's not to say the Jazz rookies have proven to be totally poor in year one either.
Cody Williams, while a project player, has shown upside as a two-way impact player in due time, but will need room for growth to get there. Isaiah Collier has been one of the best rookie guards within the class despite his turnover issues, and has emerged as Utah's best playmaker on the roster likely since Mike Conley. Kyle Filipowski has been an offensive generator during his reps, showcasing efficiency and versatility.
The Jazz do need to find their franchise cornerstone to build around, and that player may not be found on the roster at this exact moment. However, Utah has made sure to take the right steps this season to not only position themselves in the best place to secure that potential star in the draft, but allowed the rookie and young talent onboard extensive time to learn the ropes and take a crash course this year, working through whatever errors and development throughout.
No rebuild process is perfect, and it's far from an overnight process, but the Jazz are inching their way up the NBA ladder to build that contender in due time, and have a collection of appealing young players on the roster to accomplish that feat.
As to how long that road takes remains to be seen, but it's not without a lack of trying.
