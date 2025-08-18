Utah Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, Kessler Crack NBA 2K26 Top 100
With the release of NBA 2K26 right around the corner, this year's batch of top 100 player has begun to be revealed in the days leading up to its official drop, where the Utah Jazz saw two of their own included within the mix.
The duo included among 2K's top 100 were none other than Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler– by most metrics, the best two guys on the Jazz roster heading into next season, followed up by a bundle of first, second, and third-year players. And now, they're the two best players on the Jazz in 2K26.
NBA 2K unveiled the top rated players from 100-51 in a recent post on Instagram, where for Kessler, he slotted in as the 83rd best-rated player at an 82 overall, while Markkanen was slightly higher at an 84 overall, ranked as the 54th-best player in the league.
It's good enough for each of Markkanen and Kessler to reach within the top 100, but neither lifted up to the top 50. Markkanen had three names sitting between him and the 50th spot on the list in Kristaps Porzingis, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes, all also one overall ahead of him at an 85.
It's not shocking to see the Jazz ranked where they are, though. Markkanen comes off a year in which he posted his worst numbers since arriving in Utah. Kessler still has room to grow into his own as he rolls into year four, and the rest of the roster remains both raw and unproven. 2K clearly kept those factors in mind, and in turn, kept it honest when stacking up the best of what Utah has to offer this season.
The Jazz also saw one former face shipped off from this offseason in the top 100 as well, with new Los Angeles Clippers big man John Collins navigating to being ranked 70th as an 82 overall. As for Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, though, neither was on the list.
Fans will be able to play with Markkanen, Kessler and the Jazz on the sticks once NBA 2K26 releases on September 5th, with early access hitting a week early on August 29th.