Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Linked as Candidate to Watch for 3-Team Trade

The Utah Jazz could be on three-team trade watch down the line this season.

Jared Koch

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy sit court side before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; From left to right, Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, owner Ryan Smith and head coach Will Hardy sit court side before the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz might be one of three teams to watch among those who could be atop the list of candidates to make a three-team deal this season.

As pointed out by ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards are three teams in the league that have salary cap exceptions with the ability to take back extra money in a potential three-team deal.

With that in mind, they're prime names to watch on the trade market to help facilitate a trade.

"The Hornets, Jazz and Wizards are teams to watch either in a three-team trade or a deal taking back salary.," Marks wrote. "Charlotte and Washington each has its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception to use in a trade. Utah has an $18.4 million trade exception."

The Jazz are no strangers to being facilitators on the trade market. Just within the past year, Utah's been involved in a three-team deal across this summer in the form of John Collins' shift to the Los Angeles Clippers, and of course, factored into the historic Luka Doncic trade at February's trade deadline as a piece that fit into the financial puzzle.

Now, with an $18.4 million trade exception brought in from that aforementioned Collins deal with the Clippers and Miami Heat, that flexibility is at the Jazz's disposal once again, and for a front office who's shown no reservations to make shifts and adjustments around the roster, one more can easily be added to the tally.

Feb 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Vi
Feb 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge looks on before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

And that size exception is no slight number either–– that's almost $20 million dollars on the books, so it gives the Jazz a lot of wiggle room to make an interesting move. That trade exception will last one full year from when the Jazz made their Collins deal, which transpired at the beginning of July.

From now until the start of next free agency, keep an eye on the Jazz, as they could dabble in the trade market for an acquisition thanks to their extended ability to do so.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

Home/News