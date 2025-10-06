Utah Jazz Linked as Candidate to Watch for 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz might be one of three teams to watch among those who could be atop the list of candidates to make a three-team deal this season.
As pointed out by ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards are three teams in the league that have salary cap exceptions with the ability to take back extra money in a potential three-team deal.
With that in mind, they're prime names to watch on the trade market to help facilitate a trade.
"The Hornets, Jazz and Wizards are teams to watch either in a three-team trade or a deal taking back salary.," Marks wrote. "Charlotte and Washington each has its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception to use in a trade. Utah has an $18.4 million trade exception."
The Jazz are no strangers to being facilitators on the trade market. Just within the past year, Utah's been involved in a three-team deal across this summer in the form of John Collins' shift to the Los Angeles Clippers, and of course, factored into the historic Luka Doncic trade at February's trade deadline as a piece that fit into the financial puzzle.
Now, with an $18.4 million trade exception brought in from that aforementioned Collins deal with the Clippers and Miami Heat, that flexibility is at the Jazz's disposal once again, and for a front office who's shown no reservations to make shifts and adjustments around the roster, one more can easily be added to the tally.
And that size exception is no slight number either–– that's almost $20 million dollars on the books, so it gives the Jazz a lot of wiggle room to make an interesting move. That trade exception will last one full year from when the Jazz made their Collins deal, which transpired at the beginning of July.
From now until the start of next free agency, keep an eye on the Jazz, as they could dabble in the trade market for an acquisition thanks to their extended ability to do so.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!