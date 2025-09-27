Utah Jazz Reveal Training Camp Roster
The Utah Jazz have finalized their 21-man roster heading into next week's training camp.
Here's the full list of players set to be in the building for the Jazz during camp:
F Kyle Anderson
F Ace Bailey
C Mo Bamba^
G Walter Clayton Jr.
G Isaiah Collier
F Steven Crowl^
F Kyle Filipowski
G Keyonte George
G Elijah Harkless*
F Taylor Hendricks
C Walker Kessler
F Kevin Love
F Lauri Markkanen
G Matthew Murrell^
F Svi Mykhailiuk
F Georges Niang
C Jusuf Nurkic
G Brice Sensabaugh
G John Tonje*
F Oscar Tshiebwe*
F Cody Williams
* - denotes two-way contract, ^- denotes training camp contract
No major surprises of note for Utah. In all, it's 15 traditional deals, the three two-way contracts of Elijah Harkless, John Tonje, and Oscar Tshiebwe, then the recently-announced training camp deals including Mo Bamba.
Perhaps the biggest eye-catching factor of note is Kevin Love's status on the roster, as he'll remain on board before the season despite consistent conversation of his buyout being the end outcome. He'll be set to report as the oldest, most tenured vet in the room–– the second being Georges Niang.
As for the rest of the roster, it, of course, remains extremely young.
There's seven first-round picks from the past three drafts, only six players on the roster with over five years of NBA experience, and a group largely expected to lean heavily into development and the youth movement across the season ahead.
This year, the Jazz will have three newly-drafted rookies joining that movement: two-way signee John Tonje, National Champion Walter Clayton Jr., and of course, fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.
And for Lauri Markkanen, despite another summer facing frequent trade chatter once again, he's back in the mix for what will be his fourth season in Utah. He's the second-longest tenured name on the Jazz roster, second to just Walker Kessler, who joined just weeks before Markkanen did as a result of their pair of blockbuster trades in 2022.
By the time the regular season rolls around, the Jazz will be forced to slim their roster total down to 18 names. It remains to be seen how that shakes out, but in the meantime, this is how Utah will look once the action gets rolling, starting at the beginning of next week.