Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh Has One Key Focus for Season

The Utah Jazz's third-year wing is locked in on one key focus for the season ahead.

Jared Koch

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz's youth movement will have several names in the mix looking to prove their worth within the future endeavors of this roster for the NBA regular season ahead to start at the end of this month

Among that cast of characters for the Jazz with a big season on the horizon is Brice Sensabaugh, who comes off a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field, and with the right steps, can emerge as a critical component of Utah's rotation this year and onwards.

But for Sensabaugh, finding that productive third year in the league doesn't start with elevating further as a scorer, or anywhere on the offensive side of the ball, for that matter. It starts with honing in on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think [defense] probably the biggest focal point for me right now," Sensabaugh said during Jazz media day. "I think I shot the ball pretty well last season, and becoming a two-way, 3&D type of guy is something that I'm looking forward to doing, and something I need to do."

Mar 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) tries to hold onto the ball pressured b
Mar 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) tries to hold onto the ball pressured by Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sensabaugh noted that a lot of his offseason work was focused on becoming a more versatile, impactful defender to fill out as a 3&D, two-way wing. While one of the more appealing scorers among the Jazz's rebuild, he wants to emerge as a high-end player on the other side of the ball as well.

"A lot of my work this summer has been catered towards that," Sensabaugh continued. "I think I showed a little bit in the Summer League, just how I'm improving in that essence of the game. So, as this preseason rolls in, and training camp first, I think taking steps in training camp is very important as well, in terms of my momentum."

"It's incredibly important for me, and for the trajectory of my career, I feel like it's something that I need to crack down on. So, it's going to happen."

If Sensabaugh can find his fit as a positive wing defender for the Jazz this season, that could be a surefire way for him to cement himself as a long-term piece in Utah's rotation.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

Home/News