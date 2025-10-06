Utah Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh Has One Key Focus for Season
The Utah Jazz's youth movement will have several names in the mix looking to prove their worth within the future endeavors of this roster for the NBA regular season ahead to start at the end of this month
Among that cast of characters for the Jazz with a big season on the horizon is Brice Sensabaugh, who comes off a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field, and with the right steps, can emerge as a critical component of Utah's rotation this year and onwards.
But for Sensabaugh, finding that productive third year in the league doesn't start with elevating further as a scorer, or anywhere on the offensive side of the ball, for that matter. It starts with honing in on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think [defense] probably the biggest focal point for me right now," Sensabaugh said during Jazz media day. "I think I shot the ball pretty well last season, and becoming a two-way, 3&D type of guy is something that I'm looking forward to doing, and something I need to do."
Sensabaugh noted that a lot of his offseason work was focused on becoming a more versatile, impactful defender to fill out as a 3&D, two-way wing. While one of the more appealing scorers among the Jazz's rebuild, he wants to emerge as a high-end player on the other side of the ball as well.
"A lot of my work this summer has been catered towards that," Sensabaugh continued. "I think I showed a little bit in the Summer League, just how I'm improving in that essence of the game. So, as this preseason rolls in, and training camp first, I think taking steps in training camp is very important as well, in terms of my momentum."
"It's incredibly important for me, and for the trajectory of my career, I feel like it's something that I need to crack down on. So, it's going to happen."
If Sensabaugh can find his fit as a positive wing defender for the Jazz this season, that could be a surefire way for him to cement himself as a long-term piece in Utah's rotation.
