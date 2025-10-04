Utah Jazz G Isaiah Collier Highlights His Biggest Offseason Focus
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier enters his second pro year this season with a chance to build on a productive rookie campaign that ultimately led to the 29th-overall pick in last year's draft to emerge as a nightly starter in the backcourt at year's end.
Now, the Jazz guard rotation will look a bit different for the 2025-26 season ahead. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are out of the mix, while rookie Walt Clayton Jr. is in. But for Collier, those departures could lead to a major boost in opportunity for his sophomore year.
In preparing for what could be a big season ahead, Collier spent the summer focusing on one focal point: getting in the best shape possible.
"I think it started with being in the best shape I could possibly be in," Collier said of how he spent his offseason. "Early summer, I really wasn't in the best shape, honestly. But, I think the second part of the summer is where I really made that an emphasis. I think I'm in a very good shape right now."
Collier, a guard that has already shown to have an elite quickness and speed to bank on through his rookie year, appears to have doubled down on that physical upside by taking his endurance another step forward.
And that endurance comes especially important when developing early in the league. Collier will have a ton of responsibility as a lead ball handler and playmaker throughout the course of the season for Utah, and staying in peak shape is vital in that position.
He's seemingly keyed in on just that, and focused on being a better version of his rookie self.
When it comes to what Collier wants to show in his second year pro, his goal is centered on stacking days to continue proving himself as a quality guard at the next level.
"[Show] that I'm capable of being a point guard in this league, honestly. I don't think it's any in particular, in general," Collier said during Jazz media day. "There's always room for improvement, of course."
"It's just going out there and competing, being a better version of myself this year than I was last year; just stacking days, trying to take it a day at a time, just being me."
After a pleasant surprise of a rookie season, time will tell if Collier will have another eye-catching breakout in store during his year-two campaign.