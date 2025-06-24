Utah Jazz Predicted to Make Bold Move on Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz are preparing for the 2025 NBA draft with four picks under their belt and a decently talented roster to work with.
Following a 17-win season that saw the Jazz finish as the worst team in the Association, trade rumors have swirled across league circles. Most of the focus has been on Utah's frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, two young faces that have produced despite poor results.
Focusing on Kessler, recent reports suggest the Jazz have garnered interest from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers for their starting big man. Still, the Jazz are reportedly not in favor of moving on from Kessler.
A recent prediction from Dan Favale at Bleacher Report has Utah "selling high" on Kessler ahead of the 2025-26 season.
"Freshly installed Utah Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge is decidedly anti-tank. Dealing Walker Kessler would seem to run in opposition to that moral compass," Favale wrote. "Except not tanking in the Western Conference looks a lot like going about your business as usual. The Jazz aren't nearly close enough to contention for them to aggressively consolidate, and Kessler is someone more valuable to a team that needs a finishing touch rather than a cornerstone."
"Extending the 23-year-old is absolutely on the table. Despite Utah's overall struggles, he has shown that he can act as the base of an interior defense, and his offensive utility may stretch beyond traditional big-man means if you buy into his 54 percent clip from floater range and three-point exploration. But this is all precisely why they may be able to get a tiny ransom for his services. Do the Los Angeles Lakers offer the Mark Williams Special (Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick and a swap in 2030 and/or 2032)? Could the Jazz finagle another lottery pick from the Toronto Raptors (No. 9)? Or, along with other stuff, from the Chicago Bulls (No. 12)?"
In his third season with the Jazz, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 58 games started. As a paint protector, Kessler averaged 2.4 blocks per game for the second consecutive season.
His value as a glass cleaner and rim protector has slowly improved alongside his offensive skillset. He shot 34 threes last season, only making six of them. If he can dial in some sort of three-point shot, the Jazz could have one of the best centers in all of basketball.
If Utah's front office does want to move on from the big man, Favale thinks Kessler could return two first-round picks or any equivalent in a possible trade. With plenty of picks this year, it's hard to see Utah dealing for any more in a draft that's already flooding the roster with young talent.
If the Jazz are looking to win, keeping Kessler and Markkanen together seems to be the best strategy. Focusing on the backcourt will be the key to future success if Utah wants to return to postseason play.