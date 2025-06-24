Shams Reveals Massive Update on Utah Jazz Draft Trade Rumors
The Utah Jazz could be looking to get active on the trade market here in the hours leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, during an appearance on SportsCenter, the Jazz are among the teams picking atop the board to be "paying attention to" leading up to Wednesday's draft, most notably as it pertains to their trade availablity surrounding three veterans: John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.
"Utah has some role players that could be of interest around the league: John Collins, Collin Sexton, as well as Jordan Clarkson... Whenever Kristaps Porzingis gets traded, John Collins could be a guy that's moved as well."
And now, Kristaps Porzingis just saw himself in a three-team trade dealt to the Atlanta Hawks, so perhaps all bets are off when it comes to a move with the Jazz and Collins.
It's fuel to the fire for what's already been a consistent buzz surrounding the Jazz's three major veterans of Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson, as each has appeared in their own respective rumors during the weeks ahead of the draft.
All three veterans sit on expiring contracts for the 2025-26 season, giving a route for interested teams to potentially acquire any of the three while maintaining financial flexibility. And now, a move could have a real chance to officially go down with the draft action just ahead on the horizon.
When taking a step back to look at each of the three, Collins will be on the largest contract with a player option sitting just over $25 million, but has still seen a few previously reported suitors to be interested in making a trade for him despite a higher price tag. He's coming off one of his most productive seasons in recent memory as well, which helps add a bit of a boost to his value.
Sexton, who will be making a little less than Collins at $18.9 million for the 2025-26 season, could also be a prime target for many teams searching for an upgrade within their backcourt who can play starting-level minutes. The Dallas Mavericks have been among the latest teams linked with interest.
Clarkson could be the hardest of the bunch to move, the oldest name in the trio who will be 33 years old this next season making $14 million, comes off a relatively inefficent offensive season (40.8/36.2/79.7) which could inevitably deter opposing GMs from taking on his contract; something NBA insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune pointed out in a recent interview with James Hansen.
"Jordan Clarkson is, frankly, just going to be a hard one to find a spot for," Larsen said. "At this point, has a negative contract. There's not any interest, just because of the production over the past couple of seasons."
As the Jazz enter a critical draft for the future of their rebuild, there's a real opportunity for one or multiple of the aforementioned veterans to be on the move, better positioning Utah on the board with their chance to bring in a batch of new young talent.
Currently, they'll have four picks at their disposal, two in the first at 5 and 21, and a pair in the second at 43 and 53. But, if the Jazz and their new president of basketball ops, Austin Ainge, have a certain desire to trade up at any selection, they'll have a few veterans on the block who could be used as a trade chip to make that aspired movement around.
Needless to say, keep an eye on the Jazz during the lead up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th at 6 PM at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.