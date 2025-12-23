Utah Jazz Rule Out Two Starters vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz's injury report has ruled out two starters for the second leg of their back-to-back game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report, both Lauri Markkanen (groin) and Jusuf Nurkic (rest) have been downgraded to out vs. the Grizzlies.

Jazz Injury Report:



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right groin; injury management)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (rest)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



For Markkanen, it'll be his third missed game of the past four due to injury management, and his fourth missed contest of the season for what's been a pretty healthy campaign thus far. However, the Jazz will opt to play it safe with their star forward due to a quick turnaround back at home, and will look to get him back later in the week.

Nurkic, the Jazz's starting center while Walker Kessler has been sidelined for the year due to shoulder surgery, will be missing his third game of the season with rest, similar to how he was out of the mix for Utah's game against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month.

As a result, it'll leave the Jazz's frontcourt a bit shorthanded, and allow Will Hardy to tinker with his starting lineup a bit.

Who Might Start in Place of Markkanen & Nurkic?

With both Markkanen and Nurkic out of the mix, it'll likely slot Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt to bring some size into the mix in place of their pair of two bigs. The second-year Jazzman has been the primary name elevated anytime either of the aforementioned two have missed, and if all holds to form, he'll get that shot once again.

As far as the second open starting spot, the Jazz could go a couple of different directions. They could decide to start Brice Sensabaugh on the wing, as they did last time Nurkic was out against the Mavericks to bring some added offensive versatility.

Kevin Love or Taylor Hendricks could also find their way into the starting five in the event Hardy wanted to bring some additional size next to Filipowski. However, Hendricks hasn't appeared in the Jazz's starting frontcourt dating back to October, and Love, even coming off an impressive 16-point, 16-rebound performance vs. the Orlando Magic, has yet to start once this season.

Time will tell what Coach Hardy's final decision winds up being before tip-off, landing at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center to offer the Jazz a chance at redemption from their ongoing three-game losing streak.

