Utah Jazz Make Two Signings Ahead of Training Camp
The Utah Jazz have brought in a pair of new signings with training camp on the horizon.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the Jazz have signed both Steven Crowl and Matthew Murrell to training camp contracts.
The Jazz, who had three training camp roster spots to hand out before camps open at the end of the month, bring on two undrafted free agents into the mix, both of whom were signed to Utah's summer league roster earlier in the offseason.
While not confirmed for either Crowl or Murrell, the expectation is that both agreed to a typical Exhibit 10 contract, a non-guaranteed minimum deal for training camp.
Crowl, a 7-foot big man, comes off five years and 150 total games playing at Wisconsin. During his last season, Crowl averaged 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.6% from three.
As for Murrell, he's a 6-foot-4 guard who played five years at Ole Miss, a combined 153 games with the program. During his most recent campaign in 2025, he averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field in just over 30 minutes a night.
Both guys will likely remain as camp bodies to come into the building and work alongside the existing Jazz roster. As for their chances on the opening day roster, though, it would take some shifting among the current roster landscape for Utah to make the necessary space.
Now heading into the season, the Jazz have 16 traditional contracts, three two-way deals in Elijah Harkless, Oscar Tshiebwe, and John Tonje, and now have two training camp signees in the form of Crowl and Murrell.
The Jazz still have one more training camp roster to fill out before the motions get rolling at the end of September. Also, continue to keep an eye on the status of Kevin Love, who's yet to get into serious buyout negotiations with Utah, but all signs seem to point towards an eventual split being the end result before the regular season begins in just under a month.
Training camps begin for the Jazz and the rest of the NBA on September 29th.