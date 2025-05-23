Utah Jazz Meet With Intriguing Ole Miss Guard Ahead of NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz have a wide variety of interesting guard prospects coming in for a workout in the weeks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, senior Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla is among the many prospects the Jazz have scheduled to bring in for a pre-draft workout.
Along with Pedulla, RJ Davis of North Carolina, Milos Uzan of Houston, and Samson Johnson of UConn were also brought into the building, per a team source.
Pedulla is a four-year college guard who spent his last season at Ole Miss, also spending three years at Virginia Tech before transferring during the 2024 offseason.
During his most recent campaign at Ole Miss, Pedulla played in 36 total games to average 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 44.1% shooting from the field and 39.2% from deep. In his time with the Hokies, he played a total of 102 games to average 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a night.
Pedulla stands out significantly when looking at his ability as a shooter and floor spacer. He led Ole Miss in total threes on the season with 85, while also ranking sixth in Ole Miss program history for career three-point field goal percentage at 39.2%.
For the Jazz, Pedulla could be worth a look on day two of the draft or as an UDFA, and could bring a significant boost to Utah's shooting ability. Last season, Utah ranked 22nd in the NBA for three-point percentage despite taking the 6th-most in the league as a team, meaning this group needs all the shooters they can get ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Keep an eye on Pedulla as a potential candidate on the board for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft draws closer on June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.